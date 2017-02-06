Lois Ellen Warehime

She retired in dietary management from the Springfield State Hospital in Maryland and was of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents Echol and Ollie Willis, sister Anna Mae Robinette, Infant brother Kenneth Joe Willis, brothers Bradley and Bill Willis.

Lois is survived by two brothers Dewey Willis of Dryden, VA and Roy Willis and wife, Linda of Pawley’s Island, SC, one sister Sue Ella Gunn and husband, Fred of Dryden, VA and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Pennington Gap, VA with Jim Clem officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00 PM Wednesday until the time of the service.

Burial will be held Friday, February 10, 2017 at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery in Sykesville, MD.

Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude’s We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277.

Phone 276-546-2456.

