Elvin M. “Sarge” Woodward

He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Broyles Woodward; father, Elgin H. Woodward; mother Essie Hamon Woodward; brothers, J.D Woodward and Roy Woodward; sisters, Lucille Cruitt, and Marie Milburn.

Surviving are daughters, Vickie Shipley and husband Kenn, Elva Woodward and Barbara Woodward of Gate City, VA; a son, Travis Woodward; Grandchildren, Jared Shipley, Mariah Cusson, and Heather Martin; great grandchildren, Kerina Cusson, Darla Cusson, Nygil Cusson, and Candace Martin, also grand-dogs Wally and Dakota.

A gathering of Elvin’s family and friends will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.

A Graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 1:00 PM in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Services will be conducted by the American Legion Post #3/265 and Virginia National Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to 5th floor doctors and nursing staff and especially to Stephany, Vita and the PCT’s Holston Valley Hospital.

