DRYDEN, VA - Bernie B. Jones passed away at his residence, on Sunday, February 5, 2017. He was born in Leona Mines, VA. He served in the US Air Force and retired from the Army National Guard. He spent many years as a service Technician with Sears. He preceded in death by his parents, Hiram Jones and Golden Wheeler Jones, by Della D. Jones, the mother of their children, siblings Dave Jones, and Pearl Jones, also step-children, JW Young, Tracy Coomer and Robert Young.

He is survived by his wife Louise Jones, son Gary Jones, daughter Shirley Jones Duvall, step-children Harrison Young, Marie Daugherty, Zella Flanary, sisters Mavis Lee and Doris Hobbs. Four grandchildren and several step-grandchildren.

The graveside committal service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017 in the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA with Rev. Bruce Brewer officiating. Pallbearers will be Matthew Duvall, Robbie Duvall, Gary Jones Jr., Harrison Young, Bobby Young and Nathan Flanary.

To view obit and sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.