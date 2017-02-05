Sheila Kaye Campbell,

She was a graduate of Lynn View High School and had lived the majority of her life in Kingsport. Sheila truly devoted her life to being a wonderful dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She attended Weber City Church of God.

Sheila was preceded in death by, her infant daughter, Amber; her grandparents, Frank & Kathleen Hammonds and Frank & Lula Vaughn.

Survivors include her loving husband of 31 years, Mike Campbell; son, Jeremy Byington & wife, Rachel; daughter, Mikayla Campbell; granddaughters, McKenzie Byington and Maya Campbell; her parents, Ralph and Margaret Hammonds; a sister, Brenda Hammonds; a brother, Dennis Hammonds & wife, Kathy; along with four nephews and one niece.

A visitation will be held on Monday (February 6, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Raymond Hammond, officiating. Music will be provided by Vick and Sandy Jenkins.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Those attending are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 am to go in procession. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Justin Dingus, Cody McMurray, Joshua Hammonds, Bo Spriggs; along with Anthony Vaughn and T.J. Williams.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Kingsport Coalition of Police, P.O. Box 7221, Kingsport, Tennessee 37664.

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com

Carter-Trent / Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Campbell family.