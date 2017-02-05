Peggy Jones

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Ed Vaughn and Betty J Vaughn; and daughter, Rebecca.

Peggy is survived by the father of her children, Billy Jones; Daughter, Melissa Mata and husband Michael; Sons, Charles Jones (Trina), Jamey Jones (Mendi), and Randall Jones and wife, Chelsi; 3 grandchildren, Megan, Trevor, and Sadie; Brother, Eddie Vaughn and sister, Tammy Akard and husband Curt. Several special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends may call on the family anytime at the home of her daughter Melissa. Graveside Service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at Highland Cemetery with John Hill officiating.

