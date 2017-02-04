Walter Amos Robbins, Sr.

Walter had a great desire to see others come to know Christ. He let his life here on earth be his witness and testimony for God in everything he did. He was loved by everyone that knew him. His life was a blessing and joy to his parents, wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. He will be missed by everyone here on earth, but he is now in his new home in Heaven. His work here is finished.

After serving his country in the Navy on the USS MISSOURI in World War II (witnessing the signing of Peace treaty in Japan aboard ship), he returned to Virginia, and then moved to Kingsport in 1946. He was employed by Mead Corporation until his retirement. After retirement he opened a small engine/mower repair shop at his residence. Walter was very active in his community serving as a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts, President of Bloomingdale Ruritan Club and a pilot with the Civil Air Patrol. He loved people, always enjoying serving and talking with them.

Walter was a member of Bancroft Bible Church before becoming an active member of Kingsley United Methodist Church for over 55 years. While at Kingsley, he served on many committees, sang in the choir and taught a Sunday school class.

Walter was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Lillian A. Robbins; son, Billy Luther Robbins; parents, Luther A. Robbins and Eula C. (Robbins) Carter; three brothers, Charles Robbins, John Robbins and Lowell Robbins.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Anita Smith and husband, Allen of Kingsport; one son, Dr. Walter A. Robbins, Jr. and wife, Connie of Tuscaloosa, AL; one granddaughter, Kristen Culhane and husband, Tom of Colchester, Conn.; one grandson, Jason Robbins of Louisville, Ky.; one great grandson, Nathaniel and one step great grandson, Ian; two sisters, Marlene McCoy of Bluffton, SC and Lucille Riedel of Redlands, California; one brother, Clarence Robbins of Maynardsville, TN; several nieces and nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:45 pm Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Funeral and Committal Service will be conducted at 3:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Raymond Amos officiating. Music will be under the direction of John Powers.

No formal Graveside Service will be held.

A special thank you to the staff of Life Care Center of Gray for the great care given by them. A very special thanks to sitter, Rob Clemons for the love, companionship and fun they shared.

The care of Walter Amos Robbins, Sr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.