Robert L. Frongillo

He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, educated in New England, and attended Bowdoin College where Nathanial Hawthorne was a past student. While in the Navy,

Bob was present for the first thermonuclear explosion, the hydrogen bomb. His responsibilities began his interest in electronics.

Bob's career was with AT&T where he was instrumental in the development of our present 800 system, Telstar, and the current direct dial system; a transition from the operator method.

Bob was an avid sports fan, particularly the Boston Red Sox and the Patriots. Skiing, golfing, wood-working and traveling were a joy for him.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Survivors include his wife Frances, sons Rick, Ron, and Randy, daughter Lynda Pierce and stepdaughter Joy Ferris, eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Predeceasing Bob was wife Marilyn "Lynn", son Bobby, granddaughter Katie and sister Jean.

A private memorial service will be held later, the date to be announced.