Patsy Fulkerson

The youngest daughter of the late Della Smith Hall and Patton L. Hall, she was born at the home of her maternal grandparents in Scott County, Virginia, but was a lifelong resident of Washington County, TN until 2012 when she made her home with her daughter and son-in-law in Kingsport. An infant sister, Lena Mae Hall, preceded her in death. She was the stepdaughter of the late John Nelson Wright. Her husband, Edwin B. Fulkerson, preceded her in death in 2005.

She graduated from Boones Creek High School in 1937 and earned her B. S. degree from East Tennessee State College in 1940. She was a teacher at Austin Springs Elementary School from February 1941 until February 1942 and at Boones Creek High School from February 1942 until 1947.

She became a Christian as a teenager and was a long-time member of the Boones Creek Christian Church where she had served in various teaching and ladies leadership capacities over the years.

During the 1950's, she was active in several community organizations in Boones Creek including the Home Demonstration Club, the Community Club, and the Parent Teacher Association. Later she was active in the Boones Creek Ruritan Club, and the Auxiliaries of the Tennessee Auctioneers Association and the National Auctioneers Association.

In 1982, she and her late husband, a Navy veteran, founded the U. S. S. Dyson Association and organized reunions around the nation for the next 23 years for the men who served aboard the Dyson during World War II.

She is survived by her daughter, Martha Fulkerson Fuller and her husband, Noel, of Kingsport. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Jamie Fuller of Kingsport, and a grandson, Bryan N. Fuller of Alexandria, Virginia.

Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2017, at Boones Creek Christian Church, 305 Christian Church Road, Johnson City. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the church. Entombment will be at Washington County Memory Gardens, Johnson City.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to The Gideons International, P. O. Box 3217, Kingsport, TN 37664.

Memories and condolences for the family may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is serving the Fulkerson family. (928-6111)