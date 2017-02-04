Lois Ann Patterson

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Cora Smith; grandchildren, April Eve Barrett and Rachel Ann Patterson; sisters, Shirley Frances Frazier, Myrtle Clemmons, and Pauline Jones; brothers, Archie Smith and Rev. Alley Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Rev. John Edgar Patterson, two daughters, Kathy Ann Barrett and Patricia L Patterson; two sons, John Mark Patterson (Jennifer) and Daniel Lee Patterson (Leeta Rose); six grandchildren, Greg Barrett (Christie), Pamela V. Bledsoe (Scott), Adrianna N. Sloan, Jonathan Lucas Patterson, Daniel Austin Patterson, and Ileia Rose Patterson; five great grandchildren, Hailey Barrett, Hannah Barrett, Jamie Wilmoth, Kassidy Bledsoe and Jared Bledsoe; two brothers, Rev. Lyons Smith (Sharon) and Gerald Smith (Pricilla); and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 8:00 pm Saturday (2/4/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with Rev. Lyons Smith, Rev. Jerry Scalf and Rev. Charlie McCamey officiating. The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday (2/5/17) at Christians Bend Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.