Lois Ann Patterson

Today at 10:39 AM

CHURCH HILL - Lois Ann Patterson, age 87, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord Thursday (2/2/17). She was saved at the age of 13 at Christians Bend Baptist Church and was a member of Revival Center Independent Baptist Church. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest desire was to sing for the Lord and witness to people for the Lord. She also wrote several songs and poems.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Cora Smith; grandchildren, April Eve Barrett and Rachel Ann Patterson; sisters, Shirley Frances Frazier, Myrtle Clemmons, and Pauline Jones; brothers, Archie Smith and Rev. Alley Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Rev. John Edgar Patterson, two daughters, Kathy Ann Barrett and Patricia L Patterson; two sons, John Mark Patterson (Jennifer) and Daniel Lee Patterson (Leeta Rose); six grandchildren, Greg Barrett (Christie), Pamela V. Bledsoe (Scott), Adrianna N. Sloan, Jonathan Lucas Patterson, Daniel Austin Patterson, and Ileia Rose Patterson; five great grandchildren, Hailey Barrett, Hannah Barrett, Jamie Wilmoth, Kassidy Bledsoe and Jared Bledsoe; two brothers, Rev. Lyons Smith (Sharon) and Gerald Smith (Pricilla); and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 8:00 pm Saturday (2/4/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with Rev. Lyons Smith, Rev. Jerry Scalf and Rev. Charlie McCamey officiating. The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday (2/5/17) at Christians Bend Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.