Judy S. Cole

To celebrate and honor the life of Judy Steffey Cole, the family will have a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church (213 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN 37663) starting at 4 o’clock in the afternoon in the gymnasium.

In lieu of flowers, Judy’s request is for all memorial contributions in her honor to be sent to SteppenStone Youth Treatment Services, 110 SteppenStone Blvd., Limestone, TN 37681, www.steppenstonesyouth.org, 423-257-8600.

