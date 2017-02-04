John Catron

He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Margaret Catron, second and third wife, Frances and Ruth Catron, daughter, Rita Hurst, father, Marion Catron, Mother, Maggie Catron, brother, Clifford Catron, sisters, Betty Jean Williams and Barbara Ann Carpenter.

He is survived by two sons, Johnny Catron and Larry (Jeannie) Catron of Rogersville, daughter, Loretta (Gary) Dalton of Morristown, two step daughters who he loved as his own, Wilma (James) Klepper of Mt. Carmel and Shirley (Holbert) McCravey of Bulls Gap, granddaughters, Tessa Bare and Joni Lewis, grandsons, Johnny White, Bobby Arnwine, Christopher Hurst, James White, Andrew Hurst, Chris White, Donald White, and Simon White, several great grandchildren, and a very special nurse, B.J. Cope from Life Care Center who he loved dearly.

Visitation with the family will be 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Monday (2/6/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Bobby Bentley and Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Tuesday (2/7/17) at McKinney’s Chapel Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.