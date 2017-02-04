WICHITA, KS - Andrew Hicks, 39, of Wichita, KS, died Monday, January 23, 2017. Andrew was born in Kingsport, TN, where he resided the majority of his life. He was a graduate of Milligan College with a Bachelors in Psychology and completed his education at ETSU with a Masters in Social Work. He honored our country as a Calvary Scout in the United States Army and served in Iraq. Andrew was a devoted lover of all animals. He was a loving husband and son.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John T. and Georgeanna Hicks.

Andrew is survived by his loving husband, Morgan “Moe” Hill-Hicks of the home; mother, Carolyn Allen; aunts, Doris Hicks, Jean Fulkerson and Elizabeth Gibson. He will also be missed by many cousins and countless friends.

A memorial service celebrating Andrew’s life will be held on Sunday, February the 12th at 4:00 pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. William D. Gibson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to help with expenses by mailing to Arcadia United Methodist Church, c/o Jody Head, 3954 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of John “Andrew” Hicks.