Hiram Patton (Pat) Fuller, Sr.

Born in Hancock County, TN, he spent most of his life in Scott County, VA except for residing in Hawkins County, TN from 2004 to 2014.

He was retired farmer and an avid gardener. He loved working on his farm and never met a stranger.

He accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age and was a member of West View Primitive Baptist Church. He had also attended Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church when his health permitted.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elder Curtis M. and Elizabeth Bray Fuller; two brothers, James C. Fuller and Andy C. Fuller; five sisters, Edna Mann, Polly Repass, Bannie Rogers, Allie Powers, and Myrtle Peters.

Surviving are his wife, Bobbie Brice Fuller of the home; daughter, Connie Wardrup and husband, Jay of Virginia Beach, VA; son, Pat Fuller, Jr. and wife, Julie of Gate City, VA; special nieces whom he loved dearly, Joann Robberson and Elizabeth Harris; and his beloved cat, Charlie.

The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. George Winegar and Elder Burnice Sybert officiating. Music is provided by Salley’s Chapel Quartet.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at the Lawson Confederate Memorial Cemetery, Gate City, VA. James Matlock, Roger Bowery, Danny Kilgore, Jerry Repass, Ronald Turner and Greg Turner will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

The family wishes to extend appreciation to caregivers, Leslie Parks and Loreen Folden as well as the staff of Advanced Home Care and Caris Healthcare.

