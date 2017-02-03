logo

Roma B. Harrell

• Today at 9:52 AM

KINGSPORT - Roma B. Harrell, 94, Kingsport, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, January 31, 2017, at Asbury Place. Roma had resided in Kingsport and was a graduate of Sullivan High School. She was in banking, having retired from Regions Bank as a branch manager. Roma was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Edward Bedford, Jr.

Roma is survived by her brothers, Robley Bedford and wife, Joan, and Sammy Bedford and wife, Adela.

A family visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:30-11:00 am at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am with The Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Roma B. Harrell.