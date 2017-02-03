Roma B. Harrell

She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Edward Bedford, Jr.

Roma is survived by her brothers, Robley Bedford and wife, Joan, and Sammy Bedford and wife, Adela.

A family visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:30-11:00 am at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am with The Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

