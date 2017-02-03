She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph (Joe) Bishop and mother, Nancy Way.

Peggy is survived by her daughter, Linda Bishop Hickman and husband, Charles; son, Robert (Bobby) Bishop and wife, Tonya; grandchildren, Holly Ward and husband, Andy, Hilary Helton, Andy Hickman and wife, Alecia, Derenda Ramsey and husband, Josh, Adam Patten and fiancé, Emily, and Aaron Patten; great-grandchildren, Makayla Ward, Nevaehlyn Patten, Aidan Patten, Ava Rose Patten and Hailyn Patten and soon to be born, David Peyton Ramsey; brother, Owen Way and wife, Marianne; sisters-in-law, Leoma Bishop, Dorothy Bishop, Shirley Bishop and Emogene Bishop; brothers-in-law, Chad Bishop, and David Bishop and wife, Bobbie; and special friends, Lucy Kinchloe and Madeline Alley.

The family would like to give a very special thanks to caregiver and special lady Ethel Monk and to the staff at Wellmont Hospital in Kingsport.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7:00 pm at Holy Mountain Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Mike Malone and Rev. Jerry Musick officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those attending services are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 1:45 pm.

The Deacons of Holy Mountain Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Holy Mountain Baptist Church Senior Adults, 3121 Ashley St., Kingsport, TN 37664.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Peggy Jean Bishop.