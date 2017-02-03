Martha Rhea Waycaster

Martha loved spending time with her family and she found joy in the simple things of life. She enjoyed many things but most of all she found peace in growing flowers, especially her roses.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Oscar; twin sister, Brenda Fulkerson; and sister-in-law, Sandra Carter.

A private family service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park with Pastor Bob Fletcher officiating.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.