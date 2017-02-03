logo

no avatar

Martha Rhea Waycaster

• Today at 4:26 PM

KINGSPORT - Martha Rhea Waycaster, age 72 of Kingsport, entered into eternal rest with her Heavenly Father on February 1, 2017 with her twin sister next to her side. Martha was born on September 11, 1944 in Kingsport, TN to the late Denzil Moody and the late Wanda McCrary Moody. On February 14, 1966, Martha married the love of her life, Mr. Oscar Waycaster and after 50 years of a beautiful life together, he survives.

Martha loved spending time with her family and she found joy in the simple things of life. She enjoyed many things but most of all she found peace in growing flowers, especially her roses.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Oscar; twin sister, Brenda Fulkerson; and sister-in-law, Sandra Carter.

A private family service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park with Pastor Bob Fletcher officiating.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.