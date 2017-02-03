John I. Cox, Jr.

He served as an Alderman for the City of Kingsport in the seventies. John I. was a member of the American Legion Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elks, the Kingsport Civitan Club and was a member of the board of directors Holston Valley Community Hospital. He was a member and a past president of the Tri-Cities Chapter of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers. John I. was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and formerly served on its executive committee. In 1982, he was elected to serve on the BCBS of TN Board of Trustees. He hoped to be remembered as a person who was fair, loyal and treated people equally. John I. was one of the last of the truly greatest generation.

Special thanks to the staff of Asbury, Asbury at Home, and the Health Care Center for all they do for everyone.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; parents, John I. Cox Sr. and Virgie Cox; son-in-law, James Stone; and great-grandson, Gage.

John I. is survived by his children, Beverly C. Stone, Martha C. Kilgore and husband, Steve, and Carl E. Cox and wife, Patricia; grandchildren, Kelly Shelton, Kristi Kilgore, Whitney Stone, Nick Kilgore and Benjamin Cox; and great-grandchildren, River, Raleigh, Raegan, Delaney, Lief, Carter, Owen and Gabriel.

A private graveside service will be conducted on Saturday at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Joe Green officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

