Jewel Elaine Tharp

Jewel lived more than 50 years in the Tri-Cities, as a licensed cosmetologist, where she made close friendships and leaves behind many friends and family. She was a member of First Apostolic Church in Maryville and New Life Ministries in Knoxville. Jewel worked at Food City in the Floral Department.

The family would like to extend gratitude to Austin-East Magnet High School, First Apostolic Church of Maryville, New Life Ministries, Shannondale Elementary School, University of Tennessee Cancer Institute and Amedisys Hospice Care and all the other friends, relatives and family who have been so supportive.

Survived by husband of 38 years, Philip Tharp; daughter, Ashley Tharp (Darren) Antle; grandchildren, Scarlett Faith Antle and Philip Hunt Antle; siblings, Arneeda (Joseph) Quiboloy, Timothy (Cynthia) Culbertson, Charlene (Bud) Isenberg and Dwight (Trisha) Culbertson; mother-in-law, Sharon Tharp; brothers-in-law, Chris Tharp and Jayme (Rosezella) Tharp; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday, February 4, 2017, at New Life Ministries, 1928 Fairmont Blvd, followed by the service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Jayme Tharp and Rev. Spencer McCool officiating.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM on Sunday at Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jonathan Bright, Jared Bredehoeft, Mark Culbertson, Bryan Mulkey, Christopher Mulkey, and Logan Tharp. Honorary pallbearers: Dwight Culbertson, Timothy Culbertson, Charles Isenberg (Bud), Joseph Quiboloy, and Chris Tharp.

Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com