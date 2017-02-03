Dallas L. Broome, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his best friend and loving wife of fifty-six years, Judy Broome; daughter, Cathy Broome Fickle and her husband, Mike and her son, Andrew J. Broome; son, Jason Broome and his wife, Amy and their son, Aaron C. Broome; sisters, Libby Brown, Linda Kellogg and her husband, Mickey; sister-in-law, Harriet Broome Helton and her husband, Bryant; brother-in-law, Allen Brown and wife, Mitzi; nieces and nephews, James Hubbard and wife, Sande, Rob Broome and wife, Brandy, Landon Harris and wife, Holly, Kristy Lenz and husband, Dan, Lisa Smith and husband, Shawn, Melissa Broome, Teresa Aton and husband, Jim, Derek Brown, David Brown; several great nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:45 pm Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Trevor Knight and Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.

A Military Graveside Service will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 5, 2017 at East Lawn Memorial Park in Christus Garden. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Dallas' honor be made to, Rock Heritage Baptist Church, 4838 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to, Dr. Chris Neglia for the compassionate care he provided Dallas.

