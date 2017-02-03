logo

Dallas L. Broome, Jr.

KINGSPORT - Dallas L. Broome, Jr., 74, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Knoxville, TN to the late Dallas L. Broome, Sr. and Ingrid Olofsson Broome. Dallas moved to Kingsport when he was eight years old. Mr. Broome was a proud veteran of the United States Army and retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a Lab Analyst in 1997 following twenty-seven years of service. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at the age of eighteen and loved his church family at Rock Heritage Baptist Church. His life centered around his family and he will be missed and forever remembered. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Peyton L. Broome; brother, C. David Broome; sister, Jeannie Hubbard and brother-in-law, Jim Hubbard.

Those left to cherish his memory are his best friend and loving wife of fifty-six years, Judy Broome; daughter, Cathy Broome Fickle and her husband, Mike and her son, Andrew J. Broome; son, Jason Broome and his wife, Amy and their son, Aaron C. Broome; sisters, Libby Brown, Linda Kellogg and her husband, Mickey; sister-in-law, Harriet Broome Helton and her husband, Bryant; brother-in-law, Allen Brown and wife, Mitzi; nieces and nephews, James Hubbard and wife, Sande, Rob Broome and wife, Brandy, Landon Harris and wife, Holly, Kristy Lenz and husband, Dan, Lisa Smith and husband, Shawn, Melissa Broome, Teresa Aton and husband, Jim, Derek Brown, David Brown; several great nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:45 pm Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Trevor Knight and Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.

A Military Graveside Service will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 5, 2017 at East Lawn Memorial Park in Christus Garden. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Dallas' honor be made to, Rock Heritage Baptist Church, 4838 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to, Dr. Chris Neglia for the compassionate care he provided Dallas.

The care of Dallas L. Broome, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.