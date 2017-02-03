Archie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. His hobbies included playing golf and scuba diving.

He was a 1955 graduate of Lynn View High School and graduated from E.T.S.U. where he earned his B.S. Degree and Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He retired as Regional Sales Manager of General Shale, Johnson City, TN following thirty-eight years of service.

Archie was a proud veteran of The U.S. Marine Corp and attended Heritage First Church of God.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Whitehead.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of fifty three years, Ann Moore; daughters, Deborah Lynne Moore Range and husband, Pete, Melissa Lea Moore Snell; sons, Archie “Chip” Taylor Moore III, Melvin Gregory Moore and wife, Traci; grandchildren, Brittney Renee Moore, Carilea Taylor Moore, Gregory Taylor Moore, Emily Michelle Moore, Joshua Benjamin Range, Jackson McKinley Moore, James Archie Snell; great grandchildren, Savannah Moore, Bryson Moore, Sarah Moore and Ginger Moore; sister, Mildred Koeller.

The family will receive friends 11:00 am until 12:45 pm Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Steve Tilley officiating.

A Military Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section D with The American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting military honors. Serving as pallbearers Chip Moore, Greg Moore, Jackson Moore, Taylor Moore, Pete Range, Josh Range and James Snell.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Wellmont Cancer Center and Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of our husband and dad.

The care of Archie Taylor Moore, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.