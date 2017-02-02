Samuel Wayne Doran

Samuel was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and a graduate of Sullivan North High School in 1997. He worked several years at Portola Packaging and Neil’s Supply. Samuel loved to watch wrestling, was an avid hunter, and enjoyed fishing. In his free time he enjoyed watching the cooking Channel. Samuel loved his Harley Davidson and was a diehard Tennessee Vol fan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Becky Quillin and R.C. and Jo Doran; uncle, Benny Doran.

He is survived by his parents, Gary Wayne and Rhonda Quillin Doran; aunts, whom he called his “sissies”, Sarah Rogers and husband, Marty and MaryAnn Davidson and husband, Eddie; uncles, Robert Quillin and wife, Janice, David Doran and wife, Linda, Gene Doran, and “uncle and best friend” Roger Doran; step grandmother, Nell Quillin; step uncle, Onia Lovin; special friend, Tracey Stinson; along with several cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport or friends may call anytime at his residence.

Services will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Buford Quillin officiating. Music will be provided by the Quillin Family.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Friday, February 3, 2017 at Morrison Chapel Church Cemetery, Kingsport, TN. Family and friends who wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12 noon to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Doran, Roger Doran, cousin, David Doran, Eddie Davidson, Tyler Housewright, J.R. Quillin.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to MSHA, Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, Mountain States Home Healthcare, nurse, Shanina Boggs, Aspire Home Healthcare, nurse practitioner, Tina Graham, Dr. Tarandeep Kaur, Kathy B, Ashley, and Dr. Haddadin.

