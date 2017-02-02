She was born in Mendota, VA, she was a former resident of Bristol and had lived in Kingsport most of her adult life.

Mrs. Pennington was of the Baptist faith. She was a waitress and worked as a clerk in local stores.

Mrs. Pennington enjoyed going to Hardee’s to eat breakfast with friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry J. Pennington Sr.; second husband, Frank McMackin; infant son, Henry J. Pennington, Jr.; parents, Frank and Rutha Wood Pippin and four brothers.

Surviving are her daughters, Brenda Edwards and husband, Robert, Glenda Coates and husband, Gary and Linda Coates; four grandsons; one granddaughter; four great grandsons; seven great granddaughters; one great-great grandson and one great-great granddaughter.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 6 pm Friday, February 3, 2017 in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section B with Pastor Jody Jenkins officiating.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the gravesite at 10:15 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donors’ choice.

The care of Mrs. Ruby Pennington and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.