Ron Thornburg

He was preceded in death by his parents, A. J. and Mildred Thornburg.

Ron is survived by two sons, Jeremy Thornburg and wife, Lindsay of Knoxville, and Brad Thornburg and girlfriend, Kayla Potter of Johnson City; Ron’s girlfriend, Christine Hite of Jonesborough; four grandchildren, Hudson, Haddon, Adelyn, and Bella; one sister, Diane Wear and husband, Gary of Maryville; one brother, Roger Thornburg of Chuckey; and one nephew, Braedon Wear of Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Roger Thornburg, 18760 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, TN 37641.

