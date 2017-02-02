Mrs. Rae June Green

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Edwin and Beatrice (Kidd) Worley; Husband, Billy Green; and Sisters, Irene Posey and Joyce Greene.

She is survived by her daughter, Thresa Dougherty and husband Terry of Blountville, TN, JoAnn Cottrell and husband James of Ewing, VA, Kathleen Bolden and husband Rick of New Tazewell, TN, Billie Dean and Tim of Rose Hill, VA; Grandchildren, Chris Cottrell and wife Jennifer, Whitney Dougherty and Aaron Hensley; Great Grandchildren, Brionna “Beona”, Jameson and Cheyenne Cottrell; along with several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 5, 2017 from 3PM until 4PM with funeral services to follow at 4PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with reflections shared by Dakota Tolliver.

Graveside services will be conducted 2PM Monday in the Green Family Cemetery in Smith, KY.