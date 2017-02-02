logo

Lucy Holt Livesay

Lucy Holt Livesay entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Lucy was born August 24, 1927. Lucy was a lifelong resident of the Mulberry Gap community. She graduated from Hancock County High School in 1946. Outside of the home, Lucy was employed with the U.T. Extension Office as a nutritionist in the 70's and was proprietor of a country store. She was an avid gardener and took pride in her work. In her free time she enjoyed watching the Tennessee Vols and anything to do with Peyton Manning. Lucy's most important role was being a Christian wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her faith and guidance was a cornerstone for her family and the community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester "Dib" Livesay; parents, Robert "Bob" Holt and Ollie Lynch Holt; brother, Grover "Tom" Cleveland and son-in-law, David Skidmore.

She is survived by her children, Charles (Sue) Livesay and Carolyn Skidmore; Grandchildren, Eric (Niki) Livesay, Brad Livesay, Valerie (Travis) Harrison, Welzie (Tonya) Skidmore and Colby (Ashley) Skidmore; Special Great-Grandchildren, Jared Brewer, Hayley Goins, Kaytee & Johnathon Livesay, Everly & Tyler Harrison and Gracie, Grant & Griffin Skidmore; and Special Friend, Betty Cole.

The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Heartland Medical, Amedysis Home Health and Claiborne County Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Wolfenbarger Baptist Church Rev. Joe Gilbert & Rev. Gary Fletcher officiating. Special music will be provided by the Gilbert Family Interment will follow in the Lynch-Holt Cemetery Serving as pallbearers will be Doug Holt, Boonie Martin, Allen Parkey, Ronnie Jones, Bill Surber & Elmer Kincaid Serving as honorary pall-bearer will be Clyde Montgomery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 P.M. on Friday, February 3, 2017 at the McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville. Lucy will also lie in state from 12 to 2 P.M. on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Wolfenbarger Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com

McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements.