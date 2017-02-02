Lucy Holt Livesay

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester "Dib" Livesay; parents, Robert "Bob" Holt and Ollie Lynch Holt; brother, Grover "Tom" Cleveland and son-in-law, David Skidmore.

She is survived by her children, Charles (Sue) Livesay and Carolyn Skidmore; Grandchildren, Eric (Niki) Livesay, Brad Livesay, Valerie (Travis) Harrison, Welzie (Tonya) Skidmore and Colby (Ashley) Skidmore; Special Great-Grandchildren, Jared Brewer, Hayley Goins, Kaytee & Johnathon Livesay, Everly & Tyler Harrison and Gracie, Grant & Griffin Skidmore; and Special Friend, Betty Cole.

The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Heartland Medical, Amedysis Home Health and Claiborne County Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Wolfenbarger Baptist Church Rev. Joe Gilbert & Rev. Gary Fletcher officiating. Special music will be provided by the Gilbert Family Interment will follow in the Lynch-Holt Cemetery Serving as pallbearers will be Doug Holt, Boonie Martin, Allen Parkey, Ronnie Jones, Bill Surber & Elmer Kincaid Serving as honorary pall-bearer will be Clyde Montgomery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 P.M. on Friday, February 3, 2017 at the McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville. Lucy will also lie in state from 12 to 2 P.M. on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Wolfenbarger Baptist Church.

McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements.