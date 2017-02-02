Jimmy ran Jim Duncan's Grocery in Sullivan Gardens after the death of his father. He was a contractor for many years locally and for the past several years he traveled for the Greer Companies primarily building Cheddar's Restaurants. He was an avid game hunter and fisherman. He traveled the world and requested to have his ashes returned to the jungles of Africa where he had enjoyed some of the best times of his life.

Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman with a passion he discovered at an early age, introduced to him by his father and uncle Fred Duncan. He believed in living life to it's fullest, highest, and best. Jimmy felt that life was meant to be filled with family, friends, laughter, and adventures of which he was afforded many. He was always planning his next big adventure. He was the favorite; everyone's favorite. If you were fortunate enough to have Jimmy Duncan as a friend you were the lucky one.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Virginia Duncan of Sullivan Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Emma Lou Duncan; two children, Derek Duncan and wife Kasey, Jaime Duncan and step-daughter Sabrina Fields; three grandchildren, Kaelyn, Keaton and Avery Duncan; and three sisters, Nancy Lambert and husband Bill, Shelia Smith, Louise Billingsley and husband Glenn.

Memorial services for a celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 1:00 pm. at Glen Alpine Church. Everyone is welcome to share a meal with the family immediately following the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sullivan Baptist Church and/or Glen Alpine United Methodist Church.