Hope Booton Meade

She was born in Wayne Co., WV and had lived in Big Stone Gap, VA since 1962. Hope was a charter member and volunteer for the following organizations: Lonesome Pine Hospital Auxiliary, June Tolliver House and the Blue Fox Guild of the John Fox, Jr. House. Hope was the 1999 ”Citizen of the Year” in Big Stone Gap. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Big Stone Gap, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and Trinity Circle.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Woodrow W. Meade; her parents, Henry Bascom and Maude (Spurlock) Booton; six brothers, Freelon Booton, Lonnie Booton, Foster Booton, Lowell Booton, Jennings Booton and Harlan Booton; and two sisters, Dixie Booton and Audrey B. Mudd.

Surviving are her son, Richard D. Meade of Norton, VA; daughter, Lana M. Prater of Big Stone Gap; two grandchildren, Tracy Delgado and husband, Joe of Atlanta, GA, and Richard Patrick Meade of Tucker, GA; and one great grandchild, Jenna Delgado of Atlanta, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church (203 E. 1st St., S.) in Big Stone Gap, VA

Funeral services will follow in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Ronnie Mutter and the Rev. Terry Goodman officiating.

In West Virginia, the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Morris Funeral Home in Wayne, WV.

Graveside committal services will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, WV.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 203 E. 1st St., S., Big Stone Gap, VA 24219 and/or Lonesome Pine Arts and Crafts, P. O. Box 1976, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.

