Chandra Beth Lawson

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dewitt and Kate Williams, Bruce and Anna Ethridge, and Herman Houseright.

She is survived by two sons, Liam Windham and Bradyn Lawson; parents, Avery (Ann Charles) Williams, and Gwen (Kirk) Ethridge; brother, Clay Williams; step sisters, Rachel Morgan and Rebekah Ethridge; niece, Gracie Williams; grandparents, Bill and Shirley Rakestraw; mother-in-law, Evelyn Lawson; special aunt, Barbara Shanks; special uncles, Billy and Chris Rakestraw; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Christian-Sells Funeral Home to a scholarship fund for Liam and Bradyn.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Military honors will follow at 7:00 pm by the Tennessee Army National Guard and the Hawkins County Color Guard. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.