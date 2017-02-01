Wanda Sue Crawford

Adored greatly by her four children Ricky David Slemp and wife Terrie of Kingsport Tennessee Carol Diane Dunn of Kingsport Tennessee and Rita Kate white of Church Hill Tennessee and Robert Lee Williams of Kingsport Tennessee.

Wanda was loved by so many of her grandchildren being Bradley Slemp of Kingsport Tennessee Ricky slemp Jr of Rogersville Tennessee Jesse White of Church Hill Charlie Lawson Cody Lawson and the late Christopher Jean Slemp of Rogersville Tennessee two great-grandchildren from Kingsport Tennessee two step-grandchildren from Tucson Arizona and two-step great-grandchildren from Tucson Arizona. Also numerous nieces and nephews that were greatly loved by Wanda how greatly we will miss you and your wonderful smile and kind heart but we are all comforted in knowing these words" Until we meet again" we love you Wanda.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Burial will follow at Fudge’s Chapel Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Crawford family.