Robin Winegar Eaton, 58, passed away after a six month long battle with heart problems. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and a niece.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Randy Eaton; special grandsons, Shawn and Randy Eaton of the home; one son, William "Bo" Brewer; grandchildren, Hunter, Ellie, and Aidan of Illinois; one step-daughter, Tiffany Eaton of Bristol; three heartbroken sisters and best friends, Wilma S. Evans, Connie Richardson and husband John, and Jamie Gilliam and husband Ronnie; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Charlene Armstrong; and her extended family at Perkins where she worked for many years.

It was Robin's wish to be cremated with no formal service. The family will, however, be receiving friends and family on Friday, February 3, 2017 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the home, 4205 Rock Rose Circle Kingsport, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to help off set medical expenses.