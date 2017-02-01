Upon retirement, she loved working in her flowers, being outdoors and placing many flower gardens to accent and beautify her home. She received several beautification awards for doing such a good job at it over the years. She also took part in many opportunities to volunteer within the community to help others. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Irene Williams and her brother, Arthur Williams.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Jamie Cox and son in law, Curtis Cox; grandchildren, Megan Snapp and husband Justin and Matthew Cox; sister, Doris Bernard and husband Marvin; two brothers, Larry Williams and wife Kathy and Gary Williams and wife Cheryl; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Wednesday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm Thursday at Oak Hill Memorial Park with a eulogy given by Rev. Tony Cox. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45pm.

Special thanks to family and friends for their kindness and thoughtfulness during her illness.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Phyllis “Nana” Ward.