A special celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 5th, 2017 from 3:00p.m. to 6:00p.m.at the 11W Flea Market, 1317 E. Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN with special and music fellowship.

The family will receive friends from 2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. on Monday February 6, 2017 at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. Visit Trinitymemorialcenters.com to view the complete obituary.