Thelma Ann Peters

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Allen Peters; brother, Bernie Pierce; sister, Linda Debusk; mother, Gladys Pierce; and father, Bethley Ratliff. Thelma wished to include a special mention to her stepfather Jack Pierce.

Thelma was born September 7, 1936 in Grundy, VA and will always be cherished by those surviving her, Brothers, James Ratliff, Tivis Ratliff, Gary Ratliff and Charles Ratliff. Sister, Jeanie Waddell; son, Darrell Peters (Debbie); daughter, Brenda Hass (Leon); daughter, Teresa Stinnett (Dariel); daughter, Deborah Begley; daughter, Jacqueline Baker. Her grandsons include, Jimmy Peters, Jason Gillenwater, Nathan Darnell, Brian Gillenwater, Derek Stinnett and Daniel Peters. Her Granddaughters include Becky (Hass) Rhea, Leona Hass, April (Darnell) Frost, Cassie Peters and Tasha Peters; also, seventeen great grandchildren.

A truly beloved woman, Thelma Peters, was a Christian and matriarch who left a legacy of 32 souls and counting. She taught hope, love, faith and charity. She was fiercely strong while being the picture of grace and dignity. She made our world a brighter and better place by letting her light shine to all those around her. Her example will continue to inspire us to live every moment to the fullest extent and to accomplish great things in her memory.

There will be a graveside service at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport with Pastor Denny Hass officiating. Music will be provided by Denny and Donna Hass. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at East Lawn Memorial Park at 12:45 pm.

