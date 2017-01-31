Phyllis Anne Bishop

She was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. Phyllis worked for the Cumberland Glove Co. in Duffield, VA for 28 years and retired, with 15 years of service in June of 2016, from the Lee County School System, where she served as a cafeteria clerk at Pennington Middle School. She was of Baptist faith.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Virginia (Lee) Bishop; and an infant sister, Elizabeth Katherine Bishop.

Surviving are two sisters, Rina Janice Bishop and Kim Bishop; three brothers, Ronald Bishop, Stanley Glenn Bishop and E. O. Bishop, all of the home; a special cousin, Ann “Sissy” Adams of Big Stone Gap; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap.

Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Don Childress officiating.

Committal graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com.

Holding Funeral Home is serving the Bishop family.