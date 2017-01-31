She was born in Wise, Virginia to the late Oscar Maggard and Mazie Elizabeth Durham. She grew up in Pound, Virginia and relocated to Manassas in northern Virginia after marrying Grover Wright in 1953. There they raised a family of six children before retiring to the Kingsport area, where she worked as a secretary for the City of Kingsport Parks and Recreation until she retired in 1998. Norma enjoyed attending craft fairs, Fun Fest, and tending her rose garden. She loved to travel with her family and most of all, “Granny” loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Norma was also preceded in death by her husband, Grover Wright; brothers, Otis and Avis Maggard.

She is survived by her sister, Sandra May; brother, Harley Durham; daughters, Teresa Taylor and husband Rick of Rogersville, Tennessee, Phyllis Fenner and husband Sandy of Manassas, Virginia, Cherry Wright of Church Hill, Tennessee; sons, Winston “Bo” Wright of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, Avis “Tim” Wright of Church Hill, Tennessee, Ronnie Wright of Kingsport, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; ten great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friend Mary -Lou Durham.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Fireside Room of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 3, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Minister Jerry Jones officiating.

A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in The Garden of the Last Supper.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Norma Jean Maggard Wright and her family has been entrusted to The Staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.