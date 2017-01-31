logo

no avatar

James Robert Bowman

• Today at 2:52 PM

JOHNSON CITY - James Robert Bowman, age 91 of Johnson City, passed away Saturday at Mountain Home VA Medical Center. He was a son of the late Robert and Grace Kennick Bowman. Jim lived several years in Lakeland, FL and most of his life in Johnson City, TN. He was an electrician. He was a member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church; IBEW 915 of Tampa, FL for 65 years; he was a Mason; member of VFW Post #2108.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Melanie Bowman; one sister, Louise Langston Bowman; one brother, William (Bill) Bowman; one brother-in-law, Bob Langston.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Lucille (Peggy) Bowman; one son, Randal K. Bowman of Clinton Township, MI; one sister-in-law, Helen Bowman of Erwin; several nieces, nephews; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Guy) Girardeau of Colorado Springs, CO and Lori Bowman of Clinton Township, MI; two great granddaughters, Haley and Katie Girardeau.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Gene Lasley and Harry Vickers officiating.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 12:30 in the Gray Cemetery, Military Honors by VFW Post #3382.

Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the family of our friend Jim Bowman. www.grayfuneralhome.net