James Robert Bowman

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Melanie Bowman; one sister, Louise Langston Bowman; one brother, William (Bill) Bowman; one brother-in-law, Bob Langston.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Lucille (Peggy) Bowman; one son, Randal K. Bowman of Clinton Township, MI; one sister-in-law, Helen Bowman of Erwin; several nieces, nephews; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Guy) Girardeau of Colorado Springs, CO and Lori Bowman of Clinton Township, MI; two great granddaughters, Haley and Katie Girardeau.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Gene Lasley and Harry Vickers officiating.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 12:30 in the Gray Cemetery, Military Honors by VFW Post #3382.

Gray Funeral Home