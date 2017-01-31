She was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Fink; sisters, Mic Freeman, Rena Cope and Juanita Watson; brother, John Price; and parents, John and Nellie Price.

Helen is survived by her son, Perry Fink and wife, Amy; daughter, Lisa Rhinhart; grandchildren, Brea Hartsock and Jared Rhinhart; and sister. Jean Ferguson.

A special thanks to Wellmont Hospice and her caregivers, Brea and Amy.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm.

A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday at 11:00 am at East Tennessee Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be, Rick Burns, Joe Fink, Curtis Hartsock, Bobby Henegar, Ray Hartsock and Dan Norrell.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Helen Patsy Price Fink.