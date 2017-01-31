Gary S. Williams

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lily Ann Orr Williams; parents, Fred and Ann Williams.

Survivors include his daughter Dr. Cortney Williams Jessee and Fiance Dr. Brad Wardlaw; brother, Ernest “ED” Doyle Williams; special friend and neighbor, Bradley Taylor; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating .

A military graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the honors. Pallbearers will be Kenny Pearcy, Bradley Taylor, Dale Taylor, Bill Peters, Neal Herrick, and Tyler Gibson. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Bishop and Freddy Crabtree. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45am.

