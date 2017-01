She is survived by one daughter, Mosalena Marlar (Jack); one granddaughter, Ann Maddox (Brad); two great granddaughters, Audrey and Natalie; a brother, M.C. Rogers and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2pm Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Temple Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.