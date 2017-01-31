Carl Lucian Gillenwater

A life-long resident of Scott County, VA, Carl was born June 22, 1929, to Obern and Flara Mae Gillenwater. He retired from Kingsport City Schools in custodial services and also was a hard-working farmer. He was a member of the Virginia National Guard and a founding member and one of the first deacons of Midway Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clyde “Clydie” Owens Gillenwater; son, Gary Gillenwater, brothers, Kyle and Vernon Gillenwater; sister, Angie Belle Turner, and an infant sister, Olene Gillenwater.

He is survived by his daughter, Janice “Ginger” (Bob) Osborne of Gray, TN, Deborah Blevins of Gate City, VA, and Kim Hutchins of Midway, VA; sons Donnie “Rosy” (Hannah) Gillenwater of Rogersville, TN and Greg Gillenwater of Midway, VA; grandchildren, Angela (Joe) Cassell of Kingsport, TN, Kevin (Becky) Elliott of Midway, VA, Stephanie Osborne of Seattle, WA, Shawn (Whitney) Hutchins of Midway, VA, Eric Hutchins of Mt. Carmel, TN, and Maggie (Dustin) Lumpkins of Bean Station, TN; great-grandchildren, Morgan Elliott of Gate City, VA and Hayden and Logan Cassell of Kingsport, TN, and Addilyn Hutchins of Midway, VA; sisters, Elva (Don) Quillen of Gate City, VA and Rosetta Gillenwater of Midway, VA ; brothers, Jay (Blanche) Gillenwater of Gate City, VA and Hershel Gillenwater of Otta, Illinois; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2017.at Gate City Funeral Home or anytime at the homeplace. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. George Willis and Rev. Coy Butler officiating. A eulogy will be given by “oldest daughter”. Chris Holder will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a. m., Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Hales Spring Rd (Midway section), Gate City, VA. Kevin Elliot, Shawn Hutchins, Eric Hutchins, Hayden Cassell, Martin Gillenwater and Justin Gillenwater will serve as pallbearers. Logan Cassell, Craig Turner, and Randy Gillenwater will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.

We, the family, wish to convey a special thank you to the staff of NOVA Health and Rehab for their compassion and loving constant care of our dad, along with the wonderful staff of Caris Health Care. A most special thank you to NOVA’s Activities Director, Gerri Peters, “His Cowgirl”.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greg Gillenwater, PO Box 392, Gate City, VA 24251 to be used for headstone for Carl and “Clydie”.

