Richard “Rick” Ridings

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ben and Belle Patty; and paternal grandfather, Charles Ridings.

Rick is survived by his wife, Leslie Tentler Ridings of the home; daughter, Sydney Grace Ridings of the home; son, Richard Cole Ridings of the home; mother and stepfather, Janice and Steve Bethel of Maryville, TN; father and stepmother, Richard and Sharon Ridings of Austin, TX; 2 half-sisters, Shelley Singer of Dallas, TX and Tracy Ridings of Austin, TX; half-brother, Steven Ridings of Austin, TX; paternal grandmother, Geneva Ridings of South Carolina; niece, Callahan Tentler; nephew, Cooper Tentler; mother and father-in-law, Robert and Leslie Tentler; 2 brothers-in-law, Bob Tentler and wife, Leslie, and Ralph Tentler and wife, Sara; and many cousins and friends.

A funeral service celebrating Rick’s life will be held on Thursday at 5:00 pm at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Joe Green officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, c/o Children’s Ministry, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Richard Ridings.