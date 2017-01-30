PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Mildred Baldwin was on born on February 13, 1934 and departed this life on January 29, 2017 at Lee Nursing and Rehab in Pennington Gap. Mildred had made her home in Lee County for most of her life. She was saved and baptized as a teenager and joined the Long Hollow Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Baldwin and her son Gary Baldwin. Her parents, Charles and Nannie Grace Haburne, by three brothers, Glen, Oscar and Henry Haburne. By nine half-brothers, Erskine, Orlie, Claude, Merlin, J.D. Randolph, H.L., Bill and Earl Haburne. Three half sisters, Vinnie Cross, Frankie Hood and Mollie Turner. Two sisters, Shirley and Nancy Haburne.

She is survived by two sisters, Cora Cope and husband David of Pennington Gap, VA and Charlene Clark of Jonesville, VA. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 1 until 2:00 pm. at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pennington Memorial Cemetery on Highway 421, in Pennington Gap, VA. To sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.