Mary Lou Odham

Mary was a real-life “Rosie Riveter”. During WW II she worked Borden Mills as a ‘Smash Hand’ in the weaving department to support her country during wartime. She was a recipient of the Army/Navy E Pin for her hard work and dedication to her country. Mary loved life and she enjoyed painting, quilting and doll making.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; son, Ray Odham, Jr.; and many brothers and sisters. Left to keep her memory alive are her son, Larry Odham; two daughters, Kathy Jones, and Connie Tryon; grandchild, Kim; two greatgrandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 3:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Mausoleum.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to The Alzheimer’s Association of East Tennessee located at 1545 Western Avenue, Suite 110A, Knoxville, TN 37921.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.