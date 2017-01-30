Gary Baldwin

LOUISVILLE, KY - Gary Lee Baldwin was born on July 15, 1963 in Kingsport, TN and passed away on March 23, 2015 in Louisville, KY. Gary was a member of the Fleenors Chapel Church in Jonesville, VA and at the time of his death he was employed as a Security Guard with Brantley Security in Louisville, KY.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Baldwin.

He is survived by his mother Mildred Baldwin, Two aunts, Cora Cope of Pennington Gap and Charlene Clark of Jonesville, and other extended family members.

Gary was cremated and will be interred with his mother, Mildred Baldwin on February 1, 2017 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Pennington Memorial Cemetery on Highway 421, Pennington Gap, VA.

Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.