Velma Eileen Larkins Cline

January 28, 2017

CHURCH HILL - Velma Eileen Larkins Cline, age 90 of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Indian Path Medical Center. She loved farming, gardening, canning, quilting and sewing. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt and best friend, and took pride in caring for all her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who love her.

She was preceded in death by her husband Orland Cline; parents, James Kyle and Minnie Myrtle Vaughn Larkins; infant brother, James Kyle Larkins; and brother Elmer G. Larkins.

She is survived by her nieces, Sandra “Sandy” Larkins Carson & husband Robert, Phyllis “Phil” Ann Larkins Cage & husband Larry Eugene; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. Larry Cage officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Larkins Cemetery in Stanley Valley. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to be at the funeral home by 10:00 am. Pallbearers will be her family and friends.

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

