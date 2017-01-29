Velma Eileen Larkins Cline

She was preceded in death by her husband Orland Cline; parents, James Kyle and Minnie Myrtle Vaughn Larkins; infant brother, James Kyle Larkins; and brother Elmer G. Larkins.

She is survived by her nieces, Sandra “Sandy” Larkins Carson & husband Robert, Phyllis “Phil” Ann Larkins Cage & husband Larry Eugene; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. Larry Cage officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Larkins Cemetery in Stanley Valley. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to be at the funeral home by 10:00 am. Pallbearers will be her family and friends.

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Cline family.