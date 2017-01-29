Scott Wayne Barnette

He was born on July 30, 1977 to Clarence Albert Vaughn Jr. and Patricia Barnette Bloomer. He was a 1995 graduate of Rye Cove High School and had worked for Domtar Industries contractors for 11 years.He was preceded in death by grandfathers Claude Hubert Barnette and Clarence Albert Vaughn Sr.; mother-in-law, Carrol Tankersley; and special nephew, Allen Michael Gilliam.

He is survived by his wife, April Tankersley Barnette; two sons, Jacob Evan Barnette and Alex Mason Barnette; father, Clarence Albert Vaughn Jr.; mother and step-father, Patricia Barnette Bloomer and Bob Bloomer; sisters, Pam Vaughn Gilliam and husband Jerry "Bo" Gilliam and Makala Vaughn; brother, Albert Mitchell Vaughn and Cody Ryan Vaughn; step-sister, Kristen Tomlinson ; grandmothers, Betty Barnette, Beaula Vaughn as Ella Mae Bloomer, and a host of special nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was a wonderful father, son, brother and friend to all who knew him. He believed in laughter and a smile - so we should smile at the joy he brought to us. We all love you Scottie!

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater, VA. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Tankersley officiating. Music will be provided by the Tankersley Family. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, at Tankersley Cemetery in Blackwater. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. for services. Pallbearers will be Bobby Bloomer, Albert Vaughn, Mitchell Vaughn, Cody Vaughn, Greg Parker and Jerry Gilliam..

