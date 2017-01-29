logo

KINGSPORT - Penny Denise Williams, 52, of Kingsport, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday night (January 27, 2017) at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center following natural causes. She was born in Kingsport where she had resided the majority of her life. Penny worked several years in her family businesses of The Village Market and The Steakhouse Restaurant all while being a devoted mother to her children. Penny was an avid gardener and especially loved her dogs. She truly enjoyed helping others in times of need. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kemper and Mae Elam, George and Rose Hubbard; her husband, Eddie Dingus; her father, Dewey Elam.

Penny Williams is survived by her mother, Louise Hubbard Elam; a son, Joey Williams; daughter, Niki Williams; a brother, Wayne Elam and wife, Amy; two special nieces, Sara and Brianna; several nephews, Brock, Trey, Austin, and Alec; her special friends, Becky Kaywood, Becky Hagood, Brett Derrick, Nick Lee, Josh Brooks, and Robbie Owens.

A visitation will be held on Monday (January 30, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport or friends may also call anytime at the residence of the mother, Louise Elam. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday (January 30, 2017) at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Eddie McAmis, officiating. Music will be provided by Trish Lawson. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday (January 31, 2017) at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 1 p.m. with the owner and employees of Don’s Truck Repair serving as pallbearers. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 p.m. to go in procession. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Williams family.