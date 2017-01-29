Penny Denise Williams

Penny Williams is survived by her mother, Louise Hubbard Elam; a son, Joey Williams; daughter, Niki Williams; a brother, Wayne Elam and wife, Amy; two special nieces, Sara and Brianna; several nephews, Brock, Trey, Austin, and Alec; her special friends, Becky Kaywood, Becky Hagood, Brett Derrick, Nick Lee, Josh Brooks, and Robbie Owens.

A visitation will be held on Monday (January 30, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport or friends may also call anytime at the residence of the mother, Louise Elam. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday (January 30, 2017) at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Eddie McAmis, officiating. Music will be provided by Trish Lawson. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday (January 31, 2017) at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 1 p.m. with the owner and employees of Don’s Truck Repair serving as pallbearers. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 p.m. to go in procession. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Williams family.