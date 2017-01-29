Norma Jean Mowl Woods

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, J.S. Woods; daughters, Judy Trent and husband, Bruce, Melissa Roark and husband, Stan; sons, Sammie Woods and wife, Kaye, Billy D. Woods and wife, Christy all of Rogersville; grandchildren, Rodney Roberson and wife, Leighann, Rebecca Barnette and husband, Kelly, Samantha Edwards and husband, Chad, Greg Simpson and Haley, Danielle Williams and husband, Brock, Jose Jones and husband, Dustin; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Shelby, Claire, Aidan, Sterling, Cash, Cole, Logan and Sawyer; great great-grandson, Jameson; brothers, Bobby Mowl of Rogersville and Luther Mowl and wife, Melanie of Bean Station; sister-in-law, Fawn Woods; special friend, Jeff Alley; several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice, especially Christie and Cheryl Ann.

Visitation hours will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, January 30, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Order of the Eastern Star funeral rites will be performed by Hasson Chapter No. 179 prior to the funeral service.

Funeral service will be conducted 8:00 P.M., Monday, January 30, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Fred White officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Woods Family Cemetery.

