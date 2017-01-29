Helen Virginia Fuller Tomlinson

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Steve Shockley; grandson, Isaac Shockley all of Gate City, VA; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Joe Reeves of Galax, VA; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon McBride officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery in Rural Retreat. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until service time. The family suggests that those who prefer may make memorials to the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church. The family wishes to sincerely thank the following friends for their unwavering support, compassion and love: Spring Thompson, Donna Souder, and the entire staff at Brookdale of Colonial Heights Senior Living and also to the staff at Amedisys Hospice Services.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, VA is serving the Tomlinson family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com