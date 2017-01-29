Mildred was a loving and caring wife, sister and aunt who was a second mother to many in her family. She enjoyed cooking, reading and working in her flower garden. Mildred attended Pleasant View Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Loretta Harless; brothers, E.S. Peters and Troy Peters.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of fifty-four years, W.M. Stewart; brothers, Paul D. Peters and wife, Rita; Gerald Peters and wife, Opal; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:45 pm Tuesday at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday at East Lawn Memorial Park. Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Mildred’s honor be made to, Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to Wellmont Hospice, Kingsport, for their compassionate care of our wife, sister and aunt.

The care of Gladys Mildred (Peters) Stewart and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.